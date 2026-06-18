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    McWhite’s Funeral Home

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    Hazel Thompson-Francis  In Loving Memory Celebration Of Life was held June 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Richard Pierre-Philippe Homegoing Celebration was held June 15th at Renaissance Evangelical Baptist Tabernacle.

     

    Everlene Mitchell-Seymore  Funeral service was held June 14th at Daughters of Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

     

    Jermaine Lamar Thomas   In Loving Memory was held June 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home

    Chapel.

     

    Marlon Wilson Celebration Of Life was held June 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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