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Hazel Thompson-Francis In Loving Memory Celebration Of Life was held June 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Richard Pierre-Philippe Homegoing Celebration was held June 15th at Renaissance Evangelical Baptist Tabernacle.
Everlene Mitchell-Seymore Funeral service was held June 14th at Daughters of Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Jermaine Lamar Thomas In Loving Memory was held June 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home
Chapel.
Marlon Wilson Celebration Of Life was held June 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home