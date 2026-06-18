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Hazel Thompson-Francis In Loving Memory Celebration Of Life was held June 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Richard Pierre-Philippe Homegoing Celebration was held June 15th at Renaissance Evangelical Baptist Tabernacle.

Everlene Mitchell-Seymore Funeral service was held June 14th at Daughters of Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Jermaine Lamar Thomas In Loving Memory was held June 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home

Chapel.