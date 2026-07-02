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    McWhite’s Funeral Home

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    Robinette R. Adams  In Loving Memory was held held June 27th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Ossie Castle  In Loving Memory  was held June 27th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Enid Fabri  In Loving Memory was held June 27th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Allen Odis Fletcher In Loving Memory was held June 27th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Kelvin Manbodh  Celebration of Life was held June 27th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Margaret Helen Perry Celebration Of Life was held June 27th at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

    Lyman Eddison Tapper  Celebration of Life was held June 27th at St. Benedicts Episcoal Church.

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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