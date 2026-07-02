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Robinette R. Adams In Loving Memory was held held June 27th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Ossie Castle In Loving Memory was held June 27th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Enid Fabri In Loving Memory was held June 27th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Allen Odis Fletcher In Loving Memory was held June 27th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Kelvin Manbodh Celebration of Life was held June 27th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Margaret Helen Perry Celebration Of Life was held June 27th at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.