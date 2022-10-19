McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

GREENLEAF
Funeral services for the late Dr. Janie G. Greenleaaf – 78 were held October 9th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HEARN
Funeral services for the late Melvonne Vioretta Clark-Hearn – 66 were held October 8th at Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church with Elder Willie Marshall officiating.

HICKS
Funeral services for Diane Hicks – 74.

 

 

 

 

 

 

JAMES
Funeral services for the late Zedekiah James – 86 were held October 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

MORNING
Funeral services for the late Bruce E. Morning – 64 were held October 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.

NEWTON
Funeral services for the late John J. Newton – 83 were held October 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

 

 

REYES
Funeral services for the late Sherrie Marie Dunmore Reyes – 56 were held October 15th at Pentecostal Church Of God In Christ with Elder Eddie D. Evans, Jr officiating.

WILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Otis Williams, Jr. – 71 were held October 8th at Mount Zion AME Church with Rev. George A. Hardy officiating.

