McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

GREENLEAF

Funeral services for the late Dr. Janie G. Greenleaaf – 78 were held October 9th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HEARN

Funeral services for the late Melvonne Vioretta Clark-Hearn – 66 were held October 8th at Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church with Elder Willie Marshall officiating.

HICKS

Funeral services for Diane Hicks – 74.

JAMES

Funeral services for the late Zedekiah James – 86 were held October 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

MORNING

Funeral services for the late Bruce E. Morning – 64 were held October 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.

NEWTON

Funeral services for the late John J. Newton – 83 were held October 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

REYES

Funeral services for the late Sherrie Marie Dunmore Reyes – 56 were held October 15th at Pentecostal Church Of God In Christ with Elder Eddie D. Evans, Jr officiating.