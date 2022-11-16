McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

November 16, 2022 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

CUTTER
Funeral services for the late Timothy C. “Foolio Dirt Red” – 52 were held November 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HALL
Funeral services for the late Richard Allen Hall – 85 were held November 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

LEWIS
Funeral services for Tassanee Tierra Lewis – 48 were held November 12th at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

 

 

 

 

 

PATTERSON
Funeral services for the late Rosa Lee Patterson – 64 were held November 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

POPE
Funeral services for the late Lillie Mae Pope – 98 were held November 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

