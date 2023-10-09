McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Not Picture – Baldwin Alveranga – 58 Funeral Services were held September 29th at Mcwhite’s Funeral Home Chapel..

Emma Lee Austin – 76 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Rusbel Aguirre-Corado – 39 Funeral Services were held September 25 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Rhadames Gonzalez – 71 Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Marion Law – 81 Funeral Services were held September 29th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Doris Mitchell – 94 Funeral Services were held September 30th at New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Leroy Mosely – 81 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel

Jack Philpart – 75 Funeral Services were held September 30th at The Worldwide Christian Center.

Lydia Williams – 40 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Jarvis Wright – 40 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel