McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Not Picture – Baldwin Alveranga – 58 Funeral Services were held September 29th at Mcwhite’s Funeral Home Chapel..
Emma Lee Austin – 76 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Rusbel Aguirre-Corado – 39 Funeral Services were held September 25 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Rhadames Gonzalez – 71 Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Marion Law – 81 Funeral Services were held September 29th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Doris Mitchell – 94 Funeral Services were held September 30th at New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Leroy Mosely – 81 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel
Jack Philpart – 75 Funeral Services were held September 30th at The Worldwide Christian Center.
Lydia Williams – 40 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Jarvis Wright – 40 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel
