McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

October 9, 2023 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

Not Picture – Baldwin Alveranga – 58 Funeral Services were held September 29th at Mcwhite’s Funeral Home Chapel..

 

Emma Lee Austin – 76 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Rusbel Aguirre-Corado – 39 Funeral Services were held September 25 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

 

 

Rhadames Gonzalez – 71 Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Marion Law – 81 Funeral Services were held September 29th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

 

 

Doris Mitchell – 94 Funeral Services were held September 30th at New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leroy Mosely – 81 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jack Philpart – 75 Funeral Services were held September 30th at The Worldwide Christian Center.

 

 

 

 

Lydia Williams – 40 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Jarvis Wright – 40 Funeral Services were held September 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel

About Carma Henry 23098 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*