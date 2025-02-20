McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Dora Anne Justice Chestnut – Funeral Services was held Monday, February 10 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Timothy Hankerson – Funeral Service was held Saturday, February 15 at at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Judithe Pierre – Funeral Service was held Wednesday, February 12 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Bobbi Rumph – Funeral Service was held Saturday, February 15 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Tommy Lee Wilson – Funeral Service was held Saturday, February 15 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

