McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Sister Tatlyn Brissett Funeral service was held February 22nd at Lighthouse Church Of God.

Vachel Fuller Funeral service was held February 21st at Church By The Glades.

Milton Hamilton Funeral service was held February 22nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Mary L. Higdon Funeral service was held February 20th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.

Frantz George Jean-Jacques Funeral service was held February 22nd at St Gregory The Great Cathedral.

Phillip A. Munroe Funeral service was held February 22nd at St Gregory The Great Cathedral.