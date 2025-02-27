Close Menu
    McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

    Sister Tatlyn Brissett    Funeral service was held February 22nd at Lighthouse Church Of God.

     

    Vachel Fuller    Funeral service was held  February 21st at Church By The Glades.

     

     

    Milton Hamilton    Funeral service was held February 22nd   at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Mary L. Higdon   Funeral service was held February 20th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home.

     

    Frantz George Jean-Jacques  Funeral service was held February 22nd at St Gregory The Great Cathedral.

     

    Phillip A. Munroe   Funeral service was held February 22nd at St Gregory The Great Cathedral.

     

    Joe Ann Nicholson   Funeral service was held February 22nd at Mt. Zion AME Church.

