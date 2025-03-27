McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Robert Lee “Chin” Davis – 78   Funeral service was held March 20th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Claricia Sterlin Francois    Funeral service was held March 22nd at St. Clements Catholic Church.

     

    Nermine Maud Henry – 88     Funeral service was held March 22nd at Restoring Grace Community Church.

     

    Mary L. Mayhue     Funeral service was held  March 22nd at McWhite’s Home Chapel.

     

    Dennis McKinnon    Funeral service was held March 22nd  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Mary Jane Shipman     Funeral service was held March 22nd at First Baptist Piney Grove with

     

    Kenneth Jerome Smith Smith     Funeral service was held  March 22nd at St. John Baptist Church

     

    Dwayne Thomas – 57   Funeral service was held March 22nd at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

