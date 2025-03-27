McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Advertisement

Robert Lee “Chin” Davis – 78 Funeral service was held March 20th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Claricia Sterlin Francois Funeral service was held March 22nd at St. Clements Catholic Church.

Nermine Maud Henry – 88 Funeral service was held March 22nd at Restoring Grace Community Church.

Mary L. Mayhue Funeral service was held March 22nd at McWhite’s Home Chapel.

Dennis McKinnon Funeral service was held March 22nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Mary Jane Shipman Funeral service was held March 22nd at First Baptist Piney Grove with

Kenneth Jerome Smith Smith Funeral service was held March 22nd at St. John Baptist Church