McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Jeneita M. Bent – Funeral service was held April 2nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Willie Curtis Jackson – Funeral service was held April 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.

Alice Jean Lewis-Lomack – Funeral service was held April 3rd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Earl Conrad Williams – Funeral service was held April 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Mary Lee Jones Hyde – Funeral Service was held March 20t at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.