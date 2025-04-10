McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Jeneita M. Bent –   Funeral service was held April 2nd   at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Willie Curtis Jackson  –  Funeral service was held April 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.

     

    Alice Jean Lewis-Lomack  – Funeral service was held April 3rd   at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Earl Conrad Williams –  Funeral service was held April 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Mary Lee Jones Hyde – Funeral Service was held March 20t at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Cynthia V. SolomanFuneral Service was held March 29th at First Baptist Church Plantation.

