McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Jeneita M. Bent – Funeral service was held April 2nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Willie Curtis Jackson – Funeral service was held April 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.
Alice Jean Lewis-Lomack – Funeral service was held April 3rd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Earl Conrad Williams – Funeral service was held April 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Mary Lee Jones Hyde – Funeral Service was held March 20t at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Cynthia V. Soloman –Funeral Service was held March 29th at First Baptist Church Plantation.