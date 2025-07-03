McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Advertisement
Beverly Mae Creary – Funeral service was held June 28th at Unity New Testament Church of God,
Robert Daniels – Funeral service was held June27th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Eleanor Long – Funeral service was held June 28th at Church of God Chistian Church.
Franklin Roundtree – Funeral service was held June 25th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Alma Taylor – Funeral service was held June 28th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Willie Henry Willis – Funeral service was held June 28th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.