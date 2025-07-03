McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Beverly Mae Creary –   Funeral service was held June 28th at Unity New Testament Church of God,

     

    Robert Daniels  – Funeral service was held June27th   at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Eleanor LongFuneral service was held June 28th at Church of God Chistian Church.

     

    Franklin Roundtree –  Funeral service was held June 25th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Alma TaylorFuneral service was held June 28th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Willie Henry Willis  –  Funeral service was held June 28th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

