McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

    Patricia Ann Burns- 69  Funeral services was held July 5 at Lighthouse Worship Center Church.

     

    Jean Max Dupoux  – 78  Funeral service was held July 7th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

     

     

    Roschell Jerome Franklin, Jr.  91 Funeral service will be held July 5th at First Baptist Piney Grovewith Rev. Dr Ezra L. Tillman, Jr officiating.

     

     

    Valerie Lashawn Gray – 59 Funeral service was held July 7 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Sam Gooddum officiating.

     

    Tiffany Lushet Barber-Jackson – 54  Funeral service will be held July 5th at New Birth House of Prayer For All People with Pastor James Polk officiating.

     

    Min. Maureen McFarlane – 56  Funeral services was held July 5th at Emmanuel Apostolic Church.

