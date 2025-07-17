McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Advertisement

Alice Bradley – Funeral service was held July 11th at Mt. Zion AME Church.

Amancia Exantus – Funeral service was held July 12th at First Born Again Baptist Church.

Michael Petit Homme – Funeral service was held July 13th at Sinai SDA Church.

Johnny Jonassai nt – Funeral service was held July 12th at St. Clement Catholic Church.

Ina May McIntosh – Funeral service was held July 12th at All Nation New Testament Church of Christ.