McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Advertisement
Alice Bradley – Funeral service was held July 11th at Mt. Zion AME Church.
Amancia Exantus – Funeral service was held July 12th at First Born Again Baptist Church.
Michael Petit Homme – Funeral service was held July 13th at Sinai SDA Church.
Johnny Jonassaint – Funeral service was held July 12th at St. Clement Catholic Church.
Ina May McIntosh – Funeral service was held July 12th at All Nation New Testament Church of Christ.
Relda Joyce Telfar – Funeral service was held Jul 12th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.