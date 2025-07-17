McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Alice Bradley  –  Funeral service was held July 11th at Mt. Zion AME Church.

     

    Amancia Exantus Funeral service was held July 12th at First Born Again Baptist Church.

     

    Michael Petit HommeFuneral service was held July 13th at Sinai SDA Church.

     

    Johnny Jonassaint  – Funeral service was held July 12th at St. Clement Catholic Church.

     

    Ina May McIntosh –  Funeral service was held July 12th at All Nation New Testament Church of Christ.

     

    Relda Joyce TelfarFuneral service was held Jul 12th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

