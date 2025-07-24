McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Ulysses ColemanFuneral service was held July 19th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Kadeem HaynesFuneral service was held July 122nd at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

     

    Harrilal Ramsaran  –  Funeral service was held July 10th Mcwhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Carlos A. Sutton Funeral service was held July 18th at Banner Of Love.

     

    Joylin Thomas – Funeral service was held July 19th at  McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Leola Tucker – Funeral service was held July 18th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

