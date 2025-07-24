McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Advertisement

Ulysses Coleman – Funeral service was held July 19th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Kadeem Haynes – Funeral service was held July 122nd at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

Harrilal Ramsaran – Funeral service was held July 10th Mcwhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Carlos A. Sutton – Funeral service was held July 18th at Banner Of Love.

Joylin Thomas – Funeral service was held July 19th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.