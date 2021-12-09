Meet The 2021 Miss ARC Broward Marica Roland

Marcia was crowned Miss ARC Broward on November 22, 2020. Winning the Miss Arc Broward Pageant was very special for Marcia because she didn’t just win for herself but for every single girl with Down syndrome. Marcia has always wanted to be an advocate for people with Down syndrome so much so that she started A Special Miracle, a non-profit organization, with her siblings to educate families and medical providers on how to embrace the value and life of people with Down syndrome. Marcia believes the best way to provide support to people with disabilities is to encourage and uplift them and show them they are a special miracle. When Marcia is not working on her non-profit, she enjoys playing basketball, making new friends, spending time with her family, and eating ice cream.