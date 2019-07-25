Meet the two Black founders of Luxury Line, BRIM

By Lamont Johnson

The company was launched in 2017 – and was a huge leap of faith for Archie and Taj. Both founders (who graduated from HBCUs and pledge Alpha Phi Alpha) hit quite a few roadblocks when trying to find their true paths in life.

Archie graduated in 2012 and instantly went to Human Resources, where he worked for Target, Marshalls and Burlington Coat Factory. He was eventually let go and had to decide what to do with his life.

Taj, who has a background in In-formation Systems, always knew he had a passion for fashion, and chose to answer to his true calling – even though the money was good.

Once they decided to make the jump and create BRIMS, they then, went through issues with manufacturing, pro-duction and more! But now, they are a powerhouse and we would love for them to speak about brand in a coming of age story for your outlet!

BRIMS is a brand that represents the beginning of a journey, a Journey of 2 men bonded in brotherhood seeking a way to express their individuality in a modern way while paying homage to the classic style.

These young men have been the face of fashion in their own eyes since birth. They have always wanted and dreamt of being designers of their own brand and introducing it to the world.

The hat line currently features the five brims: Aubergine, Prime, Sandlot, and Summer Jones and the exclusive Crown Blanco, a Tay Mitch and Wearbrims collaboration.

From the beginning, the brand distinguishes itself from other fedora brands by allowing each individual to be the curator and inspiration for their hat that aligns with their own personal style.

