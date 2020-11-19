Miami Dolphins Albert Wilson Foundation Announces 2020 Thanksgiving Food Drive – Sunday, Nov. 22

The Albert Wilson Foundation (AWF), founded by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson to enrich the lives of children in foster care and raise awareness about social justice issues impacting those in the foster care system, and Vitality Sports Management (VSM), are pleased to announce its 2020 Thanksgiving Food Drive, which will take place from 8 – 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, in the parking lot of County Line Chiropractic Centers, located at 21309 NW 2nd Ave., Miami Gardens, FL, 33169.

With the help and support of its presenting partners, County Line Chiropractic Centers and Sprout Farmers Market, Albert Wilson Foundation and Vitality Sports Management will provide unprepared Thanksgiving meals to 500 families. Offerings include traditional holiday side dishes such as stuffing mix, sweet potatoes and greens. The first 20 vehicles will also receive a Thanksgiving turkey.

Additional details follow in the media alert copied below my email signature. It can also be downloaded with graphics by clicking here. Media wishing to attend and cover the event may contact Nicole Kasak to RSVP via email at nk@kasakmedia.com, or (813) 966-4314. B-roll and sound bites will also be available following the food drive upon request.