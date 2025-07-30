Michael Vick won’t be a one-man show. Norfolk State will win ‘together’

Advertisement

By HBCU Sports

Michael Vick took the podium at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Media Day optimistic about what could be.

In his first major press conference since taking the job at Norfolk State, the former NFL star spoke candidly about the journey from the playing field to the sidelines, the brotherhood forming among his players, and rebuilding a proud but recently struggling program.

“What excites me most is being with these guys—watching them lay it all on the line every day,” Vick said, gesturing to athletes beside him. “It’s about creating that family atmosphere, building trust, and getting these young men ready to compete—not just in football, but in life.”

How Vick has adjusted to being Coach Vick

Vick has found the adjustment challenging and rewarding when transitioning into the college coaching ranks.

“I learned that I can do it,” he reflected, acknowledging nerves but pointing to his faith, the players’ buy-in, and a supportive coaching staff as keys to a successful spring.

The offseason, Vick noted, was less about X’s and O’s than it was about team-building and mutual commitment. “I told them at the end of spring, if I had a crystal ball and could look into the future, it would be picture perfect—because of their effort, showing up in the freezing cold, rain, sleet, or snow to prepare for spring ball. That speaks volumes about who they are,” he said.

Reshaping Norfolk State football’s culture, Vick is setting a mantra: “One day at a time, one practice at a time, one snap at a time.”

He praised his staff of assistants and position coaches for guiding him through NCAA regulations and the challenges of a “reset” for the program. “We all have to lead together,” he said. “It’s not just about me. We’re a family, and if everyone buys in, the wins will come.”

Echoes of his playing days still inform his perspective, but he insisted that his focus is on getting to know his team personally, not reliving his accolades. “I want these guys to know I’m just as committed to them as they are to this program. My job is to develop young men who are successful long after football.”

Vick’s blend of humility and confidence is already making a difference for a program needing structure and leadership. “Some things just fall into place,” he said, referencing the decision to take this job in his backyard of Virginia and the chance to steer the team back to prominence.