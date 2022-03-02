Mike Annese Appointed to Lead Tamarac Fire Rescue as New Fire Chief

By Monique Johnson

TAMARAC, FLA.– In a unanimous vote, Tamarac City Commission appointed Mike Annese as Tamarac Fire Rescue’s (TFR) new Fire Chief, during Regular Commission Meeting.

Most recently, Annese served as Acting Fire Chief from September 2021- February 2022. The 24-year Tamarac Fire veteran began his career with the city in 1998, as a firefighter/paramedic. He served in several roles in the department, including Deputy Chief, Battalion Chief, Fire Lieutenant and Rescue Supervisor.

Under his leadership, TFR joined Broward County’s Closest Unit Response Program, which allows any available and equipped vehicle within two minutes of an emergency to respond regardless of the agency’s authority. He was integral in TFR’s efforts to administer more than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Tamarac residents. He was also instrumental in maintaining the department’s distinguished Commission on Fire Accreditation International and Class 1 rating with the Insurance Services Office.

“It is an honor to serve the City of Tamarac and the fire department as Fire Chief,” said Annese. “I want to thank the men and women of Tamarac Fire Rescue who work tirelessly every day to keep our community safe. I look forward to continuing the excellent performance and service that Tamarac residents have come to know.”

Annese holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Administration and a master’s degree in Disaster Preparedness and Executive Fire Leadership from Grand Canyon University. He is a licensed paramedic and holds many fire service certifications.