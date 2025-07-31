MISSING PERSON Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating Rhaegan Juanita Dye, 37.

Advertisement

Description: African American female, 5’7”, approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a distinct tattoo under her right eye that reads “Major.”

Last Known Contact: April 28, 2025 — this was the last time she communicated with her parents, who reside out of state. Since then, all attempts to contact her have failed, and her cell phone has been disconnected.

Additional Information:

Rehagen may be traveling with a man known only as Johnathan, believed to be her boyfriend.

On social media, she uses the name Diamond X.

Her parents are deeply concerned, noting that it is highly out of character for Rehagen not to make any contact, including text messages, for such an extended period.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact her parents directly at (678) 596-3150.

All tips and leads will be treated with urgency.