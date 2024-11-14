Mississippi Senate Accused of Paying Black Attorney Half the Salary of White Colleagues

The lawsuit claims that Metcalfe was consistently underpaid compared to her white colleagues despite holding similar job responsibilities.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Mississippi State Senate of racial discrimination against Kristie Metcalfe, a Black attorney who worked in its Legislative Services Office (LSO) for nearly eight years. The lawsuit claims that Metcalfe was consistently underpaid compared to her white colleagues despite holding similar job responsibilities. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, the suit alleges that Metcalfe’s salary was set at about half of her peers’ pay, violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in the workplace.

Metcalfe’s case highlights what the Justice Department argues is a clear example of systemic pay discrimination. According to the lawsuit, when Metcalfe was hired in 2011, her starting salary was substantially lower than any LSO attorney employed in the previous 30 years. While her white colleagues received raises a month. The complaint further reveals that, despite Metcalfe’s repeated requests for equal compensation, the Senate continued to hire white attorneys at higher salaries. This included a later hire with similar legal experience but no previous legislative background who was brought on at a significantly higher pay rate than Metcalfe. When Metcalfe confronted Senate officials about the disparity, her request for fair pay was reportedly denied.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division called the case a critical stand against discriminatory pay practices. “The Black employee at issue in this lawsuit was paid about half the salary of her white colleagues in violation of federal law,” Clarke said, stressing that such race-based disparities would not be tolerated. “Our work to eliminate race-based pay disparities is about promoting compliance with the law and promoting equity and fairness for all workers.”

Through the lawsuit, the Justice Department seeks back pay, compensatory damages for Metcalfe, and an injunction to prevent further discriminatory practices