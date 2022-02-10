MOUNT HERMON AME CELEBRATES GREEK UNITY DAY 2022

Save The Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022! Greek Unity Day 2022 is coming to Mt. Hermon AME Church! Our dynamic Pastor and spiritual leader, the Rev. Henry E. Green, III and Mt. Hermon members are excited to celebrate this 39th annual observance at 9 a.m. at Mt. Hermon, located at 401 NW 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale. This celebration will be in person and virtual for all persons wanting to attend. Please note that if you do plan to attend the in-person celebration, all COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols will be strictly enforced.

This year we will honor Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated as they celebrate 100 Years of Service globally and locally. This years’ theme, “Blended Colors: Partnerships and Collaboration, The True Meaning of Unity”, represents the dynamic community service projects and activities that have been performed throughout this past year by members of the Divine Nine, in spite of a global pandemic. Individually and collectively, representing all colors of Greekdom, these members have collaborated and partnered to feed the hungry, provide household goods and other personal care items for those persons that were out of work, conducted virtual workshops on women’s health, homeownership, credit repair, student loans and convened political forums to keep Broward County residents informed on issues that are important and impact the community.

Our first Greek Unity Day was observed in 1983 and remains as one of the pillars of the month-long Black History Month celebrations. Throughout the years, we have continued to highlight the sororities and fraternities of the Divine Nine and their social and community programs that greatly impact their constituents and stakeholders. In recent years a greater focus has emphasized unity and comradery among the various Greek letter organizations which include Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Eta Phi Beta, and Zeta Phi Beta Sororities respectively; Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Phi Beta Sigma and Omega Psi Phi fraternities. Because we are committed to a lifetime of leading and up lifting our community, all colors matter, because we are bonded together for service.

We look forward to seeing you in person or joining us virtually.