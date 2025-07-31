My Experience – Ink & Insight: Young Minds, Bold Voices

Advertisement

By Jahziah Defoe, a Fort Lauderdale High senior, honor student, intern, youth director, and class president. She’s active in the arts, cheer, Girl Scouts, and runs a YouTube channel—passionate about storytelling and student leadership.

Hi everyone! I am Jahziah Defoe: a young mind with a bold voice.

I often hear others say that I am never afraid to speak my mind, and I take that as a compliment. That is why I was very excited about the opportunity to be a guest speaker on The Westside Gazette Newspaper’s podcast: 2-Minute Warning. It was a chance to allow my community to hear from the younger generation while also getting exposure to questions that make me think deeply.

Along with me was Renada Toyer; a gifted writer who truly has a way with words, vast knowledge and awareness of the world around her.

At the start of the podcast, we spoke about the William McNeil traffic stop. I was able to share that I believe the officers escalated the situation after Mr. McNeil began to talk back. It shows that “we” don’t have the privilege to try and have a conversation, all we can do is comply. “But why”?

I was also able to share what challenges we – the youth – have to face when trying to speak our truth in today’s world. I spoke about leaving the phrase “You are to listen; I am not looking for a response” in the past. It closes the door to being able to come to an understanding without attitude or loss of respect. Renada added by saying that “communication is a big part’. It’s important to have open communication so that tough conversations can be had.

Throughout the podcast we spoke about several other topics including how Renada and I got involved in writing, how we think young people are viewed and what needs to be changed, how the community can be better at allowing young people to be seen, as well as being asked more personal questions.

I had a great time being able to introduce myself to the community through this podcast and share about myself and what I have to say, because that is the most important thing of all.

We are the future. It may be overused, but it is true. So, I encourage you to get to know the young people around you, because their opinions are important too.

Link to watch the full podcast: http://bit.ly/46sY3VL