NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, issues statement surrounding events in Washington DC and the dangerous remarks of President Trump:

“The egregious comments by President Trump in response to violence and uprising throughout Washington, DC at the conclusion of the #MillionMAGAMarch are incredibly abhorrent.

While millions of Americans across this country peacefully protested and marched in response to the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and countless others, there were no settling words of comfort and solidarity to those who were tragically impacted by these losses. No concessions for the emotions that manifested because of the trauma bared, as we watched innocent lives be snatched from us without reason. Instead, communities across the country were met with warnings and threats that lethal action would be taken for any perceived disorder or misconduct.

On an evening where domestic terrorists are roaming the streets of our Nation’s Capital inciting violence, injuring fellow American citizens and law enforcement, this outgoing president offers nothing but unfound explanations for the harm and discourse perpetuated throughout the city. This is not the decorum of a leader and indeed not the actions of an individual entrusted with preserving all Americans’ safety and tranquility.

As we begin to construct a better future for this country in the coming days and months, there will be those who seek to divide, distract, and discredit the desired progression that this country has chosen. The NAACP stands ready to fight to fulfill that progression and see to it that the Black community’s best days are ahead of us.”