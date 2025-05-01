Advertisement

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. – Eight students from The College Academy at Broward College, a dual-enrollment high school offered in partnership with Broward County Public Schoos (BCPS), have been named National QuestBridge Scholars. This prestigious recognition connects high-achieving high school seniors with leading colleges and universities across the nation, providing a full four-year scholarship valued at more than $300,000.

These remarkable students are also members of Broward College’s Robert “Bob” Elmore Honors College, further showcasing their commitment to academic excellence.

“These students exemplify what is best in Broward County, and we’re very proud of them receiving this honor,” said Broward College President and Chief Executive Officer Torey Alston. “We are all working to make our College the number one destination for academic excellence, and what these students have accomplished is evidence that we’re on the right path.”

In addition to their rigorous coursework, the eight students from the Class of 2025 have actively engaged in a wide range of leadership activities and service projects. Their dedication aligns with the Honors College’s “Four Pillars of Honors Education,” which emphasize critical thinking, service, research and leadership. These College Academy students will be heading to top-tier institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Rice University and Boston University.

“This remarkable achievement by our College Academy students is a powerful testament to their hard work, dedication and the exceptional educational environment fostered at The College Academy at Broward College, said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn. “We are incredibly proud of these talented young scholars and the bright futures that lie ahead for them.”

The College Academy provides an educational bridge from high school to college for accelerated students who wish to begin the pursuit of their academic goals through dual enrollment. High school students in the Academy complete college coursework to concurrently earn both a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree.

In 30 years, more than 40,000 students have been admitted to colleges that partner with QuestBridge, with scholarship awards exceeding $5 billion