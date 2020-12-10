NBC Links Celebrates 25 Years of Service and Honors Founding Members on December 12

Submitted Sheri Brown

The North Broward County Chapter celebrates 25 years of dedicated community service, making a difference in the lives of thousands of at-risk children, youth, families, homeless men, women, and the elderly. This milestone year will be marked by a celebratory drive-thru event to honor the two co-organizers of the NBC Chapter – Margaret Roseburr and Dottie Ruffin – and will be held at the Coral Springs Performing Arts Center, 2855 Coral Springs Drive, FL 33065, on Saturday, December 12, 3-5 p.m.

These two honorees are still active, giving unselfishly of their time, talent, and resources. The Mayor of Coral Springs, Scott Brooks, will honor them with keys to the City of Coral Springs and County Commissioner and Link Sister Barbara Sharief will honor them with Keys to the County. Also, a bench will be dedicated to the chapter for outstanding community service and placed in the Peace Garden at Coral Springs Performing Arts Center.

This event replaces the NBC Links annual Denim & Diamonds “Friendraiser” and is an outdoor experience for guests to drive through and park to enjoy a presentation of the honorees in the staging area hosted by HOT 105’s “The Show”, Big Lip and (Link) Shelby Rushin and live entertainment by the Junkanoo Dancers and Jazz Saxophonist. Guests will also receive a swag bag as a thank you gift. Attendance is limited to 100 vehicles.

Sponsorships are available and tickets may be purchased for $25 at www.northbrowardlinks.org or www.Paypal.me/NorthBrowardLinks. Proceeds will support the programs provided to the community throughout the year.

For additional information or questions, contact Chapter President Link Joe Ann Fletcher at joeannf

dvtrainer@aol.com