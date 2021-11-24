New Book Calls For More Intergenerational Conversations

Submitted by Joanna Allen

Expressing gratitude during Thanksgiving can be meaningful. The younger generation can engage in conversations with their elders on how they celebrated the holidays with their families as a child. Most of all, use this opportunity to engage in thought-provoking dialogue with family members.

A Village Wisdom for Our Youth calls for creating spaces for meaningful intergenerational conversations in Black communities. A Village Wisdom for Our Youth forges a connection between the youngest generation and their elders through discussions of essential life skills, dissection of common problems, and celebration of African American men. Author Dr. Edmund H. Moore engages readers with seven topics including Relationships, Common Sense, Career Guidance, Financial Health, Faith in God, Community and Civic Engagement, and Personal Development.

“A Village Wisdom for Our Youth will create a connection between two to three distinctly unique generations, These dialogues are needed in our Black communities.,” said Dr. Edmund H. Moore

ABOUT DR. EDMUND H. MOORE: Dr. Edmund H. Moore resides in Dayton, Ohio. Dr. Moore is employed by the U.S. Air Force as an engineer. He is active in his community through his involvement with the Omega Baptist Church. He is a devoted member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and is an active member of the alumni chapter of FAMU, and many other affiliations. When he is not spending time with his daughters, he enjoys playing golf, reading, and helping others. A side note is that Dr. Moore was a participant in the “Million Man March” on D.C. over 25 years ago, so he can speak to social issues. – For more information, see www.EdmundHMoore.com.