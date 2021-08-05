New COVID-19 Test Site to Open Amid Spike in Cases and Hospitalizations

-NO insurance or appointment required –

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – A new COVID-19 test site is opening tomorrow (Tuesday, August 3, 2021) in response to the latest rise in COVID-19 cases including the Delta Variant, which is increasing the demand for testing. Tests are available for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

*Tradewinds Park & Stables (Drive-through Testing) 3600 W Sample Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free PCR oropharyngeal (throat swab) testing is available for adults and children, with or without symptoms, regardless of age. Results for PCR tests will be available from the Florida Department of Health In Broward in 24 to 72 hours.

Boulevard Heights Community Center (Walk-up Testing)

6770 Garfield Street Hollywood, FL 33024

Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Regional Health Center (Walk-up Testing) 4105 Pembroke Rd., Hollywood, FL 33021

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mills Pond Park (Drive-through Testing)

2201 NW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

(Proof of travel plans to/or from FLL required)

Terminal 3, pre-security, lower level near baggage claim

100 Terminal Drive

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Daily

*There is a fee for testing at this site: $106 for a PCR test; $74 for a rapid (antigen) test.

Other test collection sites are expected to open later this week. Please visit Broward.org/Coronavirus for updates.