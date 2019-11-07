New Mount Olive Baptist Church Grants Scholarships and Laptop Computers to  2019 High School Graduates

November 7, 2019
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the World.” Attorney Nelson Mandela

Jordyn K. Allen
American Heritage
Howard University
Blair F. Bell
St. Thomas Aquinas
Western Michigan University
Keelan Bell
Somerset Preparatory
Academy Broward College

The New Mount Olive Baptist Church celebrates its 101-year anniversary the weekend of November 8 – 10, 2019.  Fifty-five (55) years ago, the late Pastor Reverend George E. Weaver donated an initial $1000 toward tuition for students who were matriculating in colleges throughout the State of Florida.  The

church under his guidance and leadership established a scholarship in his honor.  Since its inaugural year, the scholarship and its impact have grown.

Myles Bell
St. Thomas Aquinas
University of Connecticut
Christopher A. Carter
South Plantation
Broward College
Kalil A. Davis
Stranahan High School
Embry-Riddle University

Under the pastorate of the late great and incomparable,  Reverend Dr. Mack King Carter, who led and guided New

Mount Olive for twenty-seven (27) years and the phenomenal and great Reverend Dr. Marcus D. Davidson, the church has gifted well over one million dollars to college bound students who are members of the church.

Diamond L. Flower
Valedictorian
Coconut Creek
University of Florida

Dr. Davidson emphasizes the urgency of now and perpetual responsibility to assist our young people to reach their life’s goals, including achieving a good college education.  He acknowledges, that   without financial assistance some

Lauren Harley
Calvary Christian Academy
Broward College
Leah Nichole Mans
Palm Beach Central
Clark Atlanta Univ.
Rasaan McCall
Boyd Anderson
Broward College

of our high school graduates may not ever reach their goals. He states, “College education remains the main tool or key for success.”  Hence, Mt. Olive must stay the course, remain vigilant and committed towards God’s word, leadership, nurturing and financial assistance for their success.

Nadiya K. McFadden
Dillard High School
Maryland Institute College of Art

Pastor Davidson and the entire New Mount Olive Family congratulate all of our graduates and pray for their ultimate success.

Athena H. Myers
Pine Crest School
Syracuse University 
Keyon T. Phillips
Northeast High School
St. Thomas University 
Jordan Pollock
Nova High School
Florida A&M University 
Britni N. Stewart
J.P. Taravella
Broward College
Jasmine A. Williams
Salutatorian
Dillard High School
Florida A&M University
Louise A. Williams
Piper High School
Broward College
