New Mount Olive Baptist Church Grants Scholarships and Laptop Computers to  2019 High School Graduates

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the World.” Attorney Nelson Mandela

The New Mount Olive Baptist Church celebrates its 101-year anniversary the weekend of November 8 – 10, 2019. Fifty-five (55) years ago, the late Pastor Reverend George E. Weaver donated an initial $1000 toward tuition for students who were matriculating in colleges throughout the State of Florida. The

church under his guidance and leadership established a scholarship in his honor. Since its inaugural year, the scholarship and its impact have grown.

Under the pastorate of the late great and incomparable, Reverend Dr. Mack King Carter, who led and guided New

Mount Olive for twenty-seven (27) years and the phenomenal and great Reverend Dr. Marcus D. Davidson, the church has gifted well over one million dollars to college bound students who are members of the church.

Dr. Davidson emphasizes the urgency of now and perpetual responsibility to assist our young people to reach their life’s goals, including achieving a good college education. He acknowledges, that without financial assistance some

of our high school graduates may not ever reach their goals. He states, “College education remains the main tool or key for success.” Hence, Mt. Olive must stay the course, remain vigilant and committed towards God’s word, leadership, nurturing and financial assistance for their success.

Pastor Davidson and the entire New Mount Olive Family congratulate all of our graduates and pray for their ultimate success.

