Nick Brown Makes History As Washington’s First Black Attorney General

By Jovonne Ledet

(Source: Black Information Network)

Democrat Nick Brown made history on Election Night.

On Tuesday (November 5), Brown was projected to win the race for Washington attorney general, besting Republican Pete Serrano, per the Associated Press.

Brown’s win makes him the first Black person to serve as Washington’s attorney general. He is succeeding Bob Ferguson, who ran for governor instead of seeking reelection, to become the state’s first new attorney general in 12 years.

During his campaign for AG, Brown, a former U.S. attorney for western Washington, faced Serrano, a Pasco City Council member who currently serves as the city’s mayor. The two faced off on issues like gun control and abortion.

Serrano co-directs the Silent Majority Foundation, a nonprofit organization that’s filed lawsuits aimed at COVID-19 vaccine mandates and Washington’s gun laws. In contrast, Brown represented the Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility as a private attorney. He also helped draft Initiative 1639, which raised the minimum age to buy semiautomatic rifles in Washington.

When it comes to abortion, Serrano opposed a new abortion shield law in Washington that works to limit the reach of other states’ restrictive abortion laws while Brown supported the measure.