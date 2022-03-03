No Kids Hungry LTE

March 3, 2022
Submitted by Nikyya Smith

As the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic, 1 in 5 kids in Florida could be heading to school each day with empty stomachs. Hunger has long-term ramifications on children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates, and a higher risk of hospitalizations and chronic diseases.

Luckily, we have a powerful tool to combat childhood hunger at our disposal: nutritious school breakfasts. School breakfast is a critical way to ensure kids get the consistent nutrition they need to feel better, learn, and grow up strong.

School breakfast is intertwined with student success. Studies show that kids who eat school breakfast are more likely to excel academically, be more alert, and have better concentration and memory.

Despite unanticipated supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, school nutrition staff across the state have pivoted efforts to ensure kids received a healthy meal to start the day.

During National School Breakfast Week, March 7-11, we celebrate the importance of school breakfast. We also acknowledge and celebrate the critical role school nutrition professionals play in helping Florida’s children succeed in and out of the classroom. Feeding kids is a smart investment for our state’s future.

 

