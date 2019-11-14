NORTH ARABIAN SEA

November 14, 2019
NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Oct. 25, 2019) — Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Brenden Clarke, left, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., steers the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) as Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jasmine Robertson, from Beaumont, S.C., talks with the conning officer while Normandy conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Royal Fleet auxiliary fast fleet tanker RFA Wave Knight (A389). Normandy is part of the East Coast Surface Action Group and is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

 

