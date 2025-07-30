Nunnie on the Sideline

Advertisement

By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Sports Editor

I begin this issue of NOTS with two compelling albeit diametrically opposed subjects, one sports related, the other not so much. I personally know which is of greater concern; however, I’ll allow you, my sage, intelligent, well-informed readers a degree of self-thought and reflection.

It was announced on our International Headquarters Omega Psi Phi Fraternity prayer call that a 102 year old citizen from Miami, because of the present administration’s evil policies, had been stripped of her Medicaid benefits, leading to her bed being removed from her room, yes the very bed that she sleeps or rather slept on, along with other services previously provided by Medicaid.

The other sports story involves Colorado’s Deion Sanders, who underwent successful surgery to remove a cancerous bladder. According to Deion himself, this is his fourteenth surgery since retiring as a player. The implications for Coach Sanders are singularly life-altering while the cruel, indiscriminate abolition of Medicaid benefits will have a reverberating, devastating impact on the poor and vulnerable throughout the country. What are we becoming as a nation?

Several celebrities departed this life, notably wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. I viewed him initially as a charismatic, athletic phenom/pro wrestler. After I observed him campaigning for 45-47 on national television, my personal perspective changed dramatically. Further investigation revealed a history of using the N word publicly and privately. I’m certainly not in a position to caste the first stone, but I am befuddled, flabbergasted and conflicted by the erstwhile decent people who put the demagogue in office.

God bless America!

Bubba Wallace, after a losing drought spanning 100 races, became the first Black driver to win a race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, overcoming rain, two stoppages and a hard-charging Kyle Larson, to finish first in the Brickyard 400. Questioning his future in racing, the victory crystallized the importance of family which bodes well with his racing future and his family.

Baseball Writers selected three Hall of Famers for the 2025 class: Japanese superstar Ichiro Suzuki, Yankee pitching great C. C. Sabbathia and Billy Wagner, who became only the eighth relief pitcher selected on his final opportunity to be chosen, while a pair of Era Committee selections rounded out the Class of 2025: Dave Parker, who earned the nickname Cobra during 20 big league seasons, all with Pirates and slugger Dick Allen. Parker died June 28, just a month before he was to be inducted. Parker’s son read his induction speech, while Allen’s wife gracefully spoke of her husband’s greatness as a man and player.

Marlin fans, the team is actually playing well, having compiled a 7-3 record post the all-star break. The problem is that the Mets and Phillies are playing winning baseball also. It is a really strong division with Atlanta and Washington holding down the fourth and fifth spots. More on the Marlins next week.