 Nunnie on the Sideline

By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Sports Editor

The WNBA finals featuring the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury – the Aces took a 2-0 lead on Sunday – was overshadowed by Minnesota Lynx superstar Nepheesa Collier, who minced no words in criticizing the leadership of Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. According to Collier, Engelbert said players like Caitlin Clark should be grateful because “without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything,” and “players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars” for the media rights deal she got for the league.

Collier, a player’s association representative, received support from Clark, league MVP A’ja Wilson and other players and coaches. Engelbert defended her leadership, citing the numerous accomplishments during her 5 year tenure while asserting that she wasn’t a quitter. Obviously, different perspectives from the players and management, something that definitely deserves watching as calls for Engelbert to be replaced are deafening.

Another critical issue with the WNBA is the quality of the officiating, including the overt physicality which UConn legendary coach Gino Auriema believes is devastating to women’s basketball.

Eight teams remain in contention for the 2025 World Series title. In the National League are the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Philadelphia Phillies, the winner to compete against either the Chicago Cubs or the Milwaukee Brewers. The American League contenders are the New York Yankees, pulverized in the first games by the Blue Jays in Toronto and the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners which split the first 2 games. The division winners in each will then contend for the pennants and the World Series title.

Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback and present FOX analyst, was perplexingly stabbed, then arrested following an altercation with a delivery driver in New York. An alleged dispute over a parking space ignited the physical altercation. Video evidence clearly indicates Sanchez as the aggressor, pummeling the driver with his fist, forcing the driver to defend himself with mace and a knife, resulting in Sanchez’ hospitalization and arrest on felony assault charges.

Unfortunately, Deion Sanders’ medical issues have returned as one could clearly see a noticeable limp during the Buffalo’s 35-21 loss at the hands TCU. He speculated that his painful condition was likely do to a reoccurrence of blood clots, but couldn’t be for certain until he consulted with his doctors. Having dealt with recent bladder cancer and clotting in the past has equipped him to overcome his current situation.

Please join me in affirming our spiritual and moral support for his physical health and wellbeing and success in leading young people on and off the field and in life.

Through week 7, the top ten HBCUs are as follows: 1.Jackson State University, 4-1; 2. Alabama State University, 4-1; 3. North Carolina Central University, 4-2; 4. Prairie View University, 4-2; 5. Delaware State University, 3-3; 6. South Carolina State University, 3-3; 7. Howard University, 3-2; 8. Texas Southern University, 2-3; 9. Grambling State University, 3-2; 10. Alabama A&M University, 3-2. Note: the aforementioned schools represent the MEAC and SWAC, 2 conferences the winners of which will compete in the Celebration Bowl. These rankings are through week 6.