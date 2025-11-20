Advertisement

Nunnie on the Sideline

By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Sports Editor

I would be remiss if I didn’t offer roaring congratulations to the Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls, who captured their first-ever CIAA Championship in commanding fashion. Their 45–27 victory over heavyweight Virginia Union—the two-time defending champs who beat JCSU 28–10 earlier this season—marks one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent conference history. Local alumni Lisa George, Chris Smith, Laval Harley, and Stephanie and Aaron Whitfield are undoubtedly still celebrating this historic moment.

Just two years ago, head coach Maurice Flowers brought his team to Fort Lauderdale for the inaugural—and unfortunately final—Florida Beach Bowl at the newly renovated Lockhart Stadium. Despite falling to Fort Valley State in miserable weather conditions, you could sense something special brewing under the leadership of President Dr. Valerie Kinloch and their energetic, visionary coach. That promise has now blossomed into a postseason opportunity as the Golden Bulls prepare to face Frostburg State on November 22 in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

A similar story unfolded in the SIAC, where the Albany State Rams claimed their second title in three years under head coach Quinn Gray. After dismantling Benedict 31–3 during the regular season, the championship game became a gritty defensive slugfest, ending in a 22–16 victory. The Rams now earn the right to host their first playoff matchup, opponent still to be determined.

In the MEAC, South Carolina State’s dramatic comeback win over North Carolina Central has brought much-needed clarity to the conference race. The Bulldogs now prepare for a pivotal matchup against Delaware State, a rising contender led by former NFL standout and first-year head coach DeSean Jackson, at Alumni Stadium in Dover.

The SWAC picture is far more tangled. Upsets, suspensions, and injuries have reshaped the landscape week after week. Jackson State’s loss to Grambling was followed by a Grambling defeat to Alcorn State after multiple suspensions stemming from a brawl with Bethune-Cookman. JSU then beat a short-handed BCU squad missing several players. While Jackson State still controls the East Division, an upset loss to rival Alcorn could open the door for Alabama State, who narrowly fell to JSU 38–34 earlier this season. In the West, Prairie View—with just one conference loss—remains the favorite.

This week, all roads lead to Orlando for the Florida Classic, where Rattler and Wildcat fans gather for one of the nation’s premier HBCU rivalries. With neither team in contention for a divisional crown this year, the matchup carries even more emotional weight. FAMU has steadied their season, while BCU continues its upward climb under Coach Woodie. Expect a tough, tight, and thrilling showdown. I can’t wait.

And one more note: the Cleveland Browns unexpectedly gave Shedeur Sanders his first NFL action. He struggled in limited play, but if he gets another opportunity—strange as it may sound—we’ll be watching closely to see how he responds.