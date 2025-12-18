Nunnie on the Sideline

Advertisement

Nunnie Robinson, WGS Sports Editor

The phrase ‘ It ain’t over until the Fat Lady sings’ is profoundly prescient and appropriate in the sports world. Who could’ve imagined or even predicted that so many stars would fall to serious injury during this unpredictable NFL season. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with both an ACL and LCL causing concern about his availability at the beginning of next season. The Chief’s loss to the Chargers knocked them out of the playoffs for the time in 9 years. Green Bay, having made a blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons, lost their Swiss Army Knife to an ACL in a road loss to the Denver Broncos. Packer star receiver Christian Watson suffered a chest injury which prevented his return, diminishing Green Bay’s playoff opportunities and the Rams’ Devante Adams re-injured his hamstring in a win over Detroit. In addition, Commanders qb Jayden Daniels has ended his injury riddled season and multiple injuries to Bengal qb Joe Burrow have called into question his mental state and his NFL future. Suffice it to say: it is a brutal, unforgiving game.

Tua proved once again in a Monday night loss to an average Steelers team that immobile quarterbacks can’t win consistently in today’s NFL. The Dolphins have to scrutinize qb and head coach to avoid continued mediocrity.

In HBCU circles, the South Carolina State Bulldogs, after falling behind by 21 points, won the 2025 Celebration Bowl in a thrilling fourth overtime comeback victory over the gallant and determined Prairie View Panthers. The final score, 40-38, was SCS’s third Black National Championship. The winning two point conversion was not void of controversy as video replay proved inconclusive, so the call on the field stood. Bulldog head coach Chennis Berry is proving to be a program builder and consistent winner on any level.

I was surprised at the news that FAMU had parted ways with James Colzie, unaware that an AD was in place. Does that set the conditions for hiring Quinn Gray, who recently resigned his head coaching position at Albany State after leading the Rams to a record 12 win season and the D2 playoffs. The FAMU Hall of Famer has to be among the finalists.

Hampton University recently hired Van Malone as its next head football coach. An assistant head coach at Kansas State, a three year NFL veteran and a former Texas Longhorn standout, he clearly understands the challenges that lie ahead for the proud MEAC program.

The Top Five HBCU Final Team Ranking:

South Carolina State Alabama State Prairie View Jackson State

5.Delaware State

SWAC

Coach of the Year: Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M

Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Body, Alabama State

Defensive Player of the Year: Quincy Ivory, Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year: Quincy Ivory, Jackson State

Freshman of the Year: Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M

