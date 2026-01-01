Nunnie on the Sideline

Advertisement

By Nunnie Robinson, WSG Sports Editor

Traditional NFL fans may experience feelings of remorse as several playoff contenders were eliminated including the Kansas Chiefs and Detroit Lions, while the Pittsburgh/Baltimore loser will join that list. A similar scenario unfolds in Tampa as the Carolina Panthers face the Bucs for the second time in three weeks with the NFC West title on the line. Competitive balance is on full display in 2025. The Denver Broncos (13-3, 1st AFC West) have already qualified for the postseason. A win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mile High in Week 18 will earn Denver top seed status in the AFC.

The Ravens/Steelers winner wiill determine the final AFC playoff spot.

In addition, the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Buffalo Bills have clinched playoffs spots. In the NFC the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks are in. Carolina and Tampa Bay will battle for the final playoff spot.,

Perhaps you’ve been wondering how the New England Patriots have rebuilt their team so quickly and efficiently, while our Dolphins remain in complete purgatory. I believe it can be attributed to ownership, management, coaching, all leading to poor drafting. A more detailed analysis, though unscientific, will examine those factors in next week’s NOTS.

The CFP quarterfinals kickoff New Year’s Eve featuring our Miami Hurricanes against the defending champions and ‘25 perennial number one Ohio State Buckeyes. I believe, if both teams play their best, OSU will prevail. I just wonder how in the world Miami allowed Miami Gardens native, Jeremiah Smith , arguably the best receiver in the country, to get away and sign with Ohio State. Firmly convinced that Notre Dame and conceivably Texas should have in the playoffs, neither is the best in college football. So here are my quarterfinal predictions: Ohio State over Miami, Indiana over Alabama, Oregon over Texas Tech and Georgia over Ole Miss. what say you?

Of note: Golfing phenom Tiger Woods turns 50 today, which qualifies him for the Senior Circuit, but my trust and belief tells me that he can win more majors if healthy and break Jack Nicholas’ record. Basketball superstar LeBron James is 41 today but plays as if has discovered the Fountain of Youth.

FAMU signing Quinn Gray with such expediency and giving him the resources to hire quality assistants positions him for immediate success as is the case for other well known HBCU coaches recently hired. In today’s climate, i. e., NIL, transfer portal, revenue sharing, coaches who can recruit and retain good players is of paramount importance. Are you ready for some football?

Happy New Year!!!!!!!