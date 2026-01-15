Nunnie on the Sideline

Advertisement

By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

The national championship game will be played Monday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, featuring No. 1 Indiana against No. 10 Miami. From a comparative standpoint, this matchup presents an intriguing contrast between sustained dominance and a late-season surge against elite competition.

Indiana enters the game as an 11-point favorite according to most sportsbooks. That line reflects the Hoosiers’ body of work: an undefeated season, a Big Ten Championship, and a dominant, semifinal victory over Oregon that solidified their No. 1 ranking. Indiana’s offensive efficiency is anchored by Heisman Trophy–winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a South Florida product from Miami Christopher Columbus High School whom Miami chose not to recruit.

Common-opponent analysis further illustrates how closely matched these teams may be. Ohio State was defeated by both Indiana and Miami by comparable margins, suggesting a narrower competitive gap than the betting line indicates. Additionally, the location of the game effectively provides Miami with a home-field advantage.

Miami’s path to the championship has been particularly rigorous. The Hurricanes defeated three College Football Playoff Top-7 teams: No. 7 Texas A&M on the road, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 6 Ole Miss. They also recorded a regular-season win over CFP No. 11 Notre Dame. From a résumé standpoint, Miami has been tested repeatedly against elite competition and emerged largely successful.

From a tactical perspective, Miami’s ability to compete hinges on discipline and execution. The Hurricanes possess the athleticism to match Indiana but must limit mental errors, reduce self-inflicted penalties, and improve coverage technique—particularly against Indiana’s back-shoulder passing game, which has been a consistent strength for the Hoosiers.

Projection: Miami by 3, 38–35.

Indiana’s rapid ascent to the upper tier of college football underscores several broader trends reshaping the sport. Strong program leadership, effective utilization of NIL opportunities, adaptation to NCAA revenue-sharing structures, allowing players to enter the portal, and player loyalty to coaching staffs rather than institutional tradition have significantly shortened traditional rebuilding timelines. Head coach Curt Cignetti’s success—mirroring his winning formula at FCS power James Madison, where several key players followed him to Indiana—illustrates a model that other programs are likely to emulate.

The applicability of this model to HBCU programs remains uncertain. Structural disparities between Power Four programs and FCS institutions—where most HBCUs compete—persist in areas such as financial resources, facilities, and player depth. Nevertheless, expectations for rapid improvement continue to increase regardless of classification.

This reality places particular scrutiny on former NFL players now leading collegiate programs, including Quinn Gray at Florida A&M, Marshall Faulk at Southern, and Michael Vick at Norfolk State. Their professional credibility brings heightened expectations, even as they navigate systemic limitations.

At the professional level, recent coaching decisions raise additional questions. John Harbaugh’s departure may signal a broader shift that could eventually include Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, though organizational stability and autonomy may delay such a move.

Finally, should the Green Bay Packers part ways with Matt LaFleur, it would represent a significant strategic miscalculation. In that scenario, the Miami Dolphins would be well advised to pursue him immediately.