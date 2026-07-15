Nunnie on the Sideline

Advertisement

By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

Internationally, the World Cup continues to enjoy widespread popularity, although the spotlight has dimmed for the USMNT, Cape Verde, Morocco, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and other countries that fought their way into the Round of 32, the Knockout stage, and the quarterfinals. However, for France, Spain, England, and Argentina, aspirations of winning the World Cup remain within tantalizing reach.

Each semifinalist has a leader and extraordinary talent whose play can carry a team to the Cup. France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi are arguably the two best players in the world, although Messi is in the latter stages of an unprecedented and storied career. England is led by Jude Bellingham, while Spain’s prodigy, Lamine Yamal, is a superstar in the making. Of note, all four semifinalists have won at least one World Cup, a significant accomplishment since the tournament is contested only once every four years.

France played Spain Tuesday losing 2-0, while England faces Argentina on Wednesday. Most experts believed France was the most talented team and the favorite to win the World Cup.

As a novice fan with little knowledge of the rules, I question the validity of the offside rule and the harsh, punitive consequences of the red card.

If a player receives a red card for an egregious foul, he is ejected for the remainder of the current game and suspended for the next game. Thus far, I haven’t seen an infraction deserving such a severe penalty. As for the offside rule, the line is often so razor-thin that perhaps the play—and the goal—should be allowed. Besides, the onus should be on the defense to recover and defend its goal. I believe more scoring would benefit the game, especially in America. What do you think?

On Monday night, I watched a remarkable 24-year-old, Jordan Walker, win the Home Run Derby in dramatic fashion, overcoming a three-home-run deficit against the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber. Walker became the first St. Louis Cardinal to win the event.

After hearing his father’s effusive description of his son, I immediately understood the foundation from which Jordan’s personality, humility, and character emanate. What an amazing role model for our up-and-coming athletes.

Our Miami Marlins have played themselves into contention at the All-Star break with a 52-45 record, four games behind Philadelphia and division-leading Atlanta. Representing the Marlins in the 2026 All-Star Game are infielder Otto Lopez and pitcher Max Meyer. Go Marlins!

Angel Reese, who was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream, has recorded 16 double-doubles in points and rebounds. You have to question the wisdom of that trade. The hullabaloo surrounding the supposed WNBA savior, Caitlin Clark, has thankfully subsided. Give the referees the training and authority to call games fairly and consistently. The league will be better for it.

The perennial championship-contending Minnesota Lynx may have selected the best player in the draft in TCU’s Olivia Miles, who is, thus far, the overwhelming favorite for Rookie of the Year. She is a phenomenal passer who can also score with ease.

In terms of politics, the illegal war rages on, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and BJ’s gas prices have risen sharply—to $3.55 per gallon for regular. When will MAGA realize that No. 47 cares only about himself?