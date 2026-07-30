Nunnie on the Sideline

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By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

Last week, I predicted incorrectly that LeBron James would likely return to Cleveland to finish his career based on two primary factors: a core nucleus of talented players good enough to compete for a title and the Cleveland area being home. In hindsight, my choice—or hunch—was likely rooted in emotion, dismissive of LeBron’s business savvy, maturity, experience, and ultimate goal, which, based on his final choice of Philadelphia, was to win a fifth NBA title. The acquisition of Jaylen Brown probably solidified his decision. On paper, Philadelphia is equally as primed to win an NBA championship—with Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, James Harden, and Joel Embiid—as are the Knicks, Thunder, Pistons, and Cavaliers, among others. The 2027 season portends intrigue, interest, and excitement.

If you’ve never heard of Ryan Clark, permit me the honor of introducing him. Ryan Clark is a 13-year NFL veteran who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers under Mike Tomlin. A highly acclaimed and successful NFL analyst for ESPN for 12 years, he was summarily fired, along with others, following ESPN’s acquisition of the NFL Network, purportedly under the guise of cost-cutting measures. On the surface, it doesn’t appear that the firings were racially motivated since not all of those dismissed were Black. Notably relieved of their duties were 33-year broadcasting veteran Karl Ravech, NFL insider Tom Pelissero, and rising star Cam Newton.

A heated exchange with co-analyst Peter Schrager finally tipped the scales against Clark, for which Ryan assumed full responsibility. Clark questioned Schrager’s analysis of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, arguing that Schrager had never played the game. That confrontation reportedly contributed to Clark’s dismissal. On the other hand, a closer examination of the three-time Emmy Award winner reveals a socially conscious defender of justice and truth. He has spoken candidly about political gerrymandering aimed at reducing Black congressional representation, defended WNBA star Angel Reese, and openly criticized the Rogue-in-Chief, President 45–47, who has been characterized as the reincarnation of the racist Woodrow Wilson.

As I have stated myriad times, race—explicitly or implicitly—inherently plays a role in life-altering matters of this nature. By speaking out against bigotry, oppression, and racism, Clark has made a profound sacrifice, one that affects not only his family but also many others who may have depended on him financially. ESPN is no bastion of liberalism, especially at the executive level, so this pervasive, insidious, so-called democratic republic must be called out—especially its racist MAGA supporters and proponents of Project 2025, the “Big Ugly Bill,” and the overt assault on Black America.

You see, Ryan Clark was simply being his true, authentic self, representing his community instead of remaining silent merely to be accepted. Our community is extremely proud of you, my Kappa Alpha Psi friend. May God Almighty bless you immensely.

The Marlins’ losing streak has reached 12 games, and I still advocate that our Black athletes boycott racist, Confederate, gerrymandering states at every opportunity. My brothers and sisters, we are at war for the very soul of this nation!