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Nunnie on the Sideline

By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

My Polisports platform demands that I address the issue of divisive rhetoric attributed to certain politicians. Specifically, I refer to a question posed to Rep. Jasmine Crockett regarding a resolution sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Johnson honoring Charlie Kirk, whose despicable condemnation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black America generally, she passionately and vigorously opposed. A CNN reporter, intimating that she was sowing division nationally, caused me to pause. Before anyone questions the verbiage used by Rep. Crockett et al., they should look first to the rhetoric and tone emanating from 47, the alleged leader of the free world. It is a perfect example of openly urinating on us as a dog would utilize a fire hydrant while simultaneously telling us it’s raining.

By the time you read this, the voting will have concluded and races decided. If it’s God’s will and myriad citizens residing in the Gold Coast area, aka South Florida, exercised their constitutional right, perhaps the political landscape will have turned toward justice and fairness.

I watched Lamar Jackson’s misfortune, after being sidelined for three weeks because of a severe ankle sprain, continue as he broke his thumb while throwing a pass on the very first play of the first offensive series in a nationally televised game against rival Buffalo. Prior to Lamar’s setback, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts experienced a life-threatening pulmonary embolism after being injured in a game against Jacksonville in London. It is believed that blood clots resulted from a leg injury, then traveled to his lungs after he flew home. Although his season is over, we are thankful that his prognosis for a full recovery is excellent, including his ability to resume his career.

The Atlanta Dream’s hopes of winning a WNBA championship were foiled by the Golden State Valkyries, winners of a deciding Game 7 at home in only their second year as a franchise. Home-court advantage proved decisive.

“As for Angel Reese, Kiah Stokes deserves a lot of credit for how she defended her following Angel’s 30-point game, but Angel having 8 points and 12 rebounds in a Game 7 is subpar,” Hill wrote on Threads.

That comment has elicited sharp criticism from Reese supporters. Based on her value and importance to the team’s success, I thought the criticism was valid. Disappointment breeds frustration and discontent.

Here’s my brief assessment of HBCU football after nine weeks. South Carolina State is No. 1 with a 7-2 overall record and no conference losses. I don’t foresee any conference foes denying them a MEAC title and a repeat trip to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. From my perch, Alabama A&M’s defeat of Alabama State in the Birmingham Magic City Classic, so far the game with the highest attendance—69,384—places them in the driver’s seat to win the SWAC Championship, setting up a potential battle of the Bulldogs. Mind you, there is still plenty of football to be played, and championships aren’t won in sports columns. As the great Herm Edwards opined, “That’s why we play game.”

Finally, I am a strong proponent of Vote by Mail, and I trust that more Americans would take advantage of this voting method in future elections.