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    Nunnie on the Sideline

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    Nunnie Robinson
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    Nunnie on the Sideline

    By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

       My Polisports platform demands that I address the issue of divisive rhetoric attributed to certain politicians. Specifically, I refer to a question posed to Rep. Jasmine Crockett regarding a resolution sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Johnson honoring Charlie Kirk, whose despicable condemnation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black America generally, she passionately and vigorously opposed. A CNN reporter, intimating that she was sowing division nationally, caused me to pause. Before anyone questions the verbiage used by Rep. Crockett et al., they should look first to the rhetoric and tone emanating from 47, the alleged leader of the free world. It is a perfect example of openly urinating on us as a dog would utilize a fire hydrant while simultaneously telling us it’s raining.

    By the time you read this, the voting will have concluded and races decided. If it’s God’s will and myriad citizens residing in the Gold Coast area, aka South Florida, exercised their constitutional right, perhaps the political landscape will have turned toward justice and fairness.

    I watched Lamar Jackson’s misfortune, after being sidelined for three weeks because of a severe ankle sprain, continue as he broke his thumb while throwing a pass on the very first play of the first offensive series in a nationally televised game against rival Buffalo. Prior to Lamar’s setback, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts experienced a life-threatening pulmonary embolism after being injured in a game against Jacksonville in London. It is believed that blood clots resulted from a leg injury, then traveled to his lungs after he flew home. Although his season is over, we are thankful that his prognosis for a full recovery is excellent, including his ability to resume his career.

    The Atlanta Dream’s hopes of winning a WNBA championship were foiled by the Golden State Valkyries, winners of a deciding Game 7 at home in only their second year as a franchise. Home-court advantage proved decisive.

    “As for Angel Reese, Kiah Stokes deserves a lot of credit for how she defended her following Angel’s 30-point game, but Angel having 8 points and 12 rebounds in a Game 7 is subpar,” Hill wrote on Threads.

    That comment has elicited sharp criticism from Reese supporters. Based on her value and importance to the team’s success, I thought the criticism was valid. Disappointment breeds frustration and discontent.

    Here’s my brief assessment of HBCU football after nine weeks. South Carolina State is No. 1 with a 7-2 overall record and no conference losses. I don’t foresee any conference foes denying them a MEAC title and a repeat trip to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. From my perch, Alabama A&M’s defeat of Alabama State in the Birmingham Magic City Classic, so far the game with the highest attendance—69,384—places them in the driver’s seat to win the SWAC Championship, setting up a potential battle of the Bulldogs. Mind you, there is still plenty of football to be played, and championships aren’t won in sports columns. As the great Herm Edwards opined, “That’s why we play game.”

    Finally, I am a strong proponent of Vote by Mail, and I trust that more Americans would take advantage of this voting method in future elections.

     

     

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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    Golden State Valkyries make history with first WNBA championship after Game 7 win over Atlanta Dream Gabby Williams scored 30 points as the Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 to win their first WNBA championship. By Bolarinwa Oladeji The Golden State Valkyries have gone from an expansion team searching for its identity to WNBA champions in just two seasons, defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the Finals on Saturday night behind a career-defining performance from Gabby Williams. Williams scored 30 points, including 28 after halftime, to help Golden State secure its first championship in front of a sellout crowd at Chase Center in San Francisco. Her sec-ond-half explosion turned a six-point halftime deficit into a victory that established the Val-kyries as one of the fastest expansion teams in North American professional sports to win a title. The championship was also a response to doubts about whether the young franchise had enough star power to compete at the highest level. As reported by ESPN, the Valkyries entered the Finals carrying questions about their roster, having built much of their team from players available during the expansion process rather than assembling a collection of established superstars. Williams answered those questions when the stakes were highest. After scoring just two points in the first half, the forward erupted for 15 points in the third quarter, helping Golden State erase Atlanta’s advantage and take a 45-44 lead into the final period. She continued to deliver in the fourth, hitting a decisive three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to give the Valkyries a lead they would not surrender. Her 30-point performance tied the record for the most points scored in a winner-take-all WNBA Finals game, while her 28 second-half points set a postseason record for points in a single half, according to ESPN’s report. Williams was subsequently named Finals MVP. The victory reflected more than one player’s scoring outburst. Golden State’s defense limited Atlanta to 33% shooting from the field and 20% from three-point range, preventing the Dream from finding enough consistent offense to close out the series. Atlanta had led 30-24 at halftime and remained within reach deep into the fourth quar-ter. Jordin Canada scored 18 points for the Dream, while Allisha Gray added 16. But Wil-liams’ late-game shot-making, combined with Golden State’s defensive pressure, ultimate-ly separated the teams in a tense finish. The Valkyries’ achievement is particularly striking given how quickly the franchise has developed. According to the team’s official announcement, Golden State became the fast-est North American professional expansion team since 1967 to win a championship, ac-complishing the feat in its second season. The team had already made the playoffs in its inaugural year, establishing itself as a competitive presence sooner than many expansion franchises. Williams, whose previous WNBA stops included the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm, had often been recognized more for her defense than her scoring. Her Finals performance of-fered a different picture of her abilities and validated Golden State’s decision to recruit her. After the game, Williams credited the team’s belief in one another and the culture they had built. Rather than chasing outside recognition, the Valkyries focused on staying con-nected and delivering when it mattered. That approach carried them through a seven-game series and into the franchise’s first championship. For a team that was still being questioned a year ago, the title provides a de-finitive answer to doubts about its talent and its ability to win on the biggest stage.