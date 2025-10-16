Nunnie on the Sidline

Advertisement

By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Sports Editor

The most anticipated football game featuring SWAC powers Jackson State and Alabama State lived up to its billing as the Tigers stopped a potential go ahead touchdown inside the 5 yard line to clinch a 38-34 victory, giving JSU the edge in its quest to win the conference championship and a trip to Atlanta and the Celebration Bowl versus the MEAC champion, likely North Carolina Central, who drubbed FAMU in Tallahassee or South Carolina State. The Bulldogs defeated a game, determined North Carolina A & T Aggie team in Greensboro on their homecoming or as they call it: GHOE.

The SIAC leaders are Benedict and Albany State, both undefeated in conference play, followed closely by Kentucky State and Edward Waters, each having suffered one conference loss. An undefeated EWU squad was decimated by KSU in Frankfurt. Perhaps the most impressive performance has been the play of Morehouse, winners of two consecutive games against Tuskegee and Central State. Let’s see if Maroon Tigers can sustain that well earned momentum.

Penn State’s firing of head coach James Franklin shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone. Though he rebuilt a program that had fallen from grace because of the child/player pedifilia crimes perpetrated by a Joe Paterno assistant, and though he had a winning record during his nearly 12 year tenure, his record in big games was dismal. That trend continued this season, losing to ranked, undefeated Oregon in Eugene. Subsequent losses to a winless UCLA and a pedestrian Northwestern team on Saturday ceiled his fate. However, it is difficult feeling remorse for Coach Franklin who has a $49 million buyout clause. Rumors about his replacement have already surfaced.

Kudos to the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, winners of their third title in 4 years. A’J Wilson earned Finals MVP honors, becoming only the sixth player to win the award multiple times, having won in 2023. Wilson, incredibly, became historically the first player in the WNBA or NBA to win the scoring title, MVP, Finals MVP, and the championship in the same year.

In Major League Baseball the World Series winner has been narrowed to 4 teams: Toronto and Seattle in the AL and Los Angeles and Milwaukee in the NL. Of note: the Mariners have already taken a 2-0 lead in the best of 7 series on the road. The Brewers have defeated the Dodgers in 8 straight games and hold home field advantage. The Dodgers, who have the only Black manager,, Dave Roberts, are the defending champions and two superstars in Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. Philosophical differences on building a roster are at play as well, the Dodgers having the highest payroll while the Brewers have built their roster via the draft. Is MLB on trial here? The Dodgers won game one in Milwaukee 2-1.