Obama Daughters 2.0

By Don Valentine

These young ladies have blossomed since their father took office in 2008. Little Sasha was 7 and her big sister Malia 10 years old then. That had to be a daunting experience for an elementary school child. Thankfully they survived without any haunting trauma. That is because of the grounding of having two well educated parents with dignity, and aplomb.

President Barack Obama holds degrees from Columbia University and Harvard Law School, while former first lady Michelle Obama attended undergrad at Princeton University, as well as Harvard Law School. So when the couple’s oldest daughter Malia Obama graduated from Sidwell Friends School in 2016, no one doubted she’d pick a top-tier college. PBS reported that Malia visited Brown, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania (among others) before settling on Harvard.

Malia was a part of the graduating class of 2021 where she received her bachelor’s degree in Visual and Environmental studies. She expressed a passion for filmmaking prior to going to college, so her degree definitely aligned with her passion! Prior to college, she interned for Lena Dunham ‘s hit show Girls and interned for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein . After graduating she was hired by acclaimed Emmy winning actor Donald Glover. Donald Glover hired Malia as a writer for his upcoming Amazon series and is quite impressed by her work ethic. “She’s just, like, an amazingly talented person,” told Vanity Fair in March 2022. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Malia is positioned nicely as a 23-year old woman just out of college. She has an estimated net worth of $100,000, according to celebritynetworth.com . A lot of Harvard graduates owe about that same amount to student loans.

Younger daughter Sasha, 21, is finishing up her first degree at USC. Sasha transferred to USC from the University of Michigan. Black Enterprise recently reported, she is dating Clifton Powell Jr. He is the son of the famous actor.

Proud mom, Michelle commented about her daughters on the Ellen Degeneres show, “They adjusted well to the real world.” In response, Michelle explained that she and her husband had always wanted to prepare their daughters to be “out in the real world.” Well done Mrs. Obama the daughters are quite the polished success story.