OIC of South Florida presents The Middle Class Summit, to strengthen America’s largest socio-economic class

A conference to build, elevate, and sustain the middle class facing economic, housing, and healthcare challenges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – August 2, 2022- OIC of South Florida’s (OIC-SFL) 2022 Middle Class Summit is a two-day conference created for workforce and economic development professionals, policy makers, and all community stakeholders to develop actionable solutions to the many challenges facing the Middle Class and those seeking to enter the Middle Class. The Middle Class Summit will take place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, August 18, 2022, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314.

The Summit is open to the public. Visit the OIC-SFL website https://oicsfl.org/middle-class-summit/ to register and for more information.

The Middle Class Summit is an opportunity for community leaders to develop innovative answers to issues like the disparities in education, unaffordable housing, rising childcare, and unsustainable increases in healthcare costs facing the middle and underprivileged classes in America, and criminal justice reform. OIC-SFL President and CEO Newton B. Sanon highlights the importance of these issues to all communities.

“Economists warn that our nation is headed for a recession. Many families are already feeling it at the gas pumps, grocery stores, and certainly as they attempt to solidify affordable housing here in South Florida and around the country. Now more than ever, there is a need for elevated and collective leadership to assure that families have a clear path to reconcile their economic mobility and basic needs. The objective of our Summit is to help build, elevate, and sustain a strong middle class. At OIC of South Florida, it’s important that we continue to elevate the voice of the underrepresented, and positively impact communities by fostering timely discussion with key stakeholders to develop strategy and deploy solutions. The issues we’ll discuss at the Summit affect absolutely everyone.”

The Summit features an impressive who’s who of dignitaries and industry experts including: Chairman Marcellus W. Osceola, Jr. of the Seminole Tribe of Florida; Congresspersons Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Ted Deutch; Broward County Mayor Michael Udine and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Lenita Jacobs-Simmons; Byna Elliott, Global Head of Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase & Co.; President and CEO Teri Williams of OneUnited Bank; Bob Swindell of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance; Desmond Meade of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition; and more. In attendance will be representatives from additional local, regional and national government, private, faith-based, and non-profit organizations including FTX, CareerSource, United Way, YWCA, Slip-N-Slide Records, area colleges and universities, and others.

Access the attached full panel roster for a complete list of Summit keynote and special remarks, moderators, and panelists. Complete information about the Summit can also be found on the Guidebook application available through your phone’s app store.

Admission: Day 1, August 17th – $50; Day 2, August 18th – $75; Both days – $100 Students – both days $25

OIC of South Florida is a beacon of hope through its ability to serve as a community-based workforce, job development, and training organization. OIC-SFL focuses on the unemployed, underemployed, unskilled, and those with barriers to self-sufficiency due to past indiscretions in their background through our various Workforce Development Division programs. OIC-SFL also seeks to proactively address the vicious cycles of poverty via our Youth & Family Division programs. By partnering with local schools and government agencies, OIC-SFL can successfully provide career awareness and readiness programming annually to over 7,000 students in middle school and high school.

OIC-SFL also created the Social Enterprise division or OIC Strategic Integration (OIC-Si). The for-profit division was created to expand workforce options for OIC clients while supporting the needs of the business community. In partnership with Broward County Transit (BCT), the division provides job training and transitional employment opportunities to returning citizens, individuals with disabilities, and residents of the Broward Municipal Services District (BMSD).