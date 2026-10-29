OIC’s Newton Sanon Appointed to Atlanta Fed’s Community Advisory Council

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By staff writer

OIC of South Florida President and Chief Executive Officer Newton B. Sanon has been appointed to the inaugural Community Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Sanon is one of only two council members representing Florida, underscoring the significance of his appointment and the recognition of his leadership in workforce development, economic mobility, and community transformation.

Established this year, the Community Advisory Council brings together leaders with extensive experience addressing the economic realities facing low- and moderate-income communities. Members provide perspectives on workforce and labor market conditions, small business development, access to capital, housing affordability, and other factors influencing economic opportunity. Their insights help inform senior leadership and the Community and Economic Development team at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Sanon joins a group of 12 leaders selected from across the Federal Reserve’s Sixth District, which encompasses Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. As part of the nation’s central banking system, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta participates in setting national monetary policy, supervises numerous commercial banks, and provides financial services to depository institutions and the U.S. government.

“I am deeply honored to be among the 12 individuals selected to serve on this inaugural council, particularly as one of only two representatives from Florida,” said Sanon. “Throughout my career, I have maintained that workforce development is not simply about preparing people for jobs. It is about building the human infrastructure necessary for families, businesses, and communities to thrive. This appointment presents a meaningful opportunity to bring the realities, challenges, and aspirations of the communities we serve into broader conversations about economic conditions and opportunity.”

The appointment comes during a milestone year for OIC of South Florida, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary and recently convened its 2026 Middle Class Summit under the theme “Imagine, Innovate, Elevate.” The summit brought together leaders from business, government, education, and community institutions to explore solutions for expanding economic mobility, strengthening workforce competitiveness, and addressing the mounting pressures facing America’s middle class.

Sanon’s longstanding work in workforce development, economic development, and cross-sector collaboration positions him to contribute practical, community-informed perspectives to regional economic discussions.

“Strong economies are built when opportunity is accessible, talent is developed, and communities have the infrastructure to participate meaningfully in economic growth,” Sanon added. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow council members and contributing insights that reflect both the challenges and tremendous potential of the people and communities we represent.”

The Community Advisory Council meets twice annually and serves in an advisory capacity, providing perspectives that help inform the Atlanta Fed’s understanding of regional economic conditions.

OIC of South Florida is a workforce and economic development organization committed to transforming lives through education, vocational training, employment opportunities, and comprehensive support services. Celebrating 25 years of service in 2026, OIC-SFL works collaboratively with public and private sector partners to strengthen families, businesses, and communities.

For 25 years, Sanon has led OIC of South Florida’s evolution into a prominent workforce and economic development organization, advancing innovative approaches to career training, employment, economic self-sufficiency, and community prosperity. His leadership has consistently emphasized connecting education, workforce development, business engagement, and economic policy to create sustainable pathways into the middle class.