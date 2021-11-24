Old Town Untapped Celebrates the Holidays

Tree Lighting, Fireworks and More!

Join us for a holly jolly Old Town Untapped! Our monthly street-festival is getting into the holiday spirit with a tree lighting at 7:30 pm, fireworks and a visit from Santa for photo ops with the kids! On the first Friday of every month, “Old Town” becomes the epicenter for art, food and music! Each event features live bands, a DJ, craft beer, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors and gallery tours at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA). Old Town Untapped is free and open to the public. The holiday edition is December 3, 2021, from 6-10 pm, with headlining band Viva Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

Live band: Viva

Viva is a six-piece all-star band with strong roots in Classic Rock, Motown, and R&B. Viva replicates the look, sound and feel of the original groups from all the different decades with vintage guitars, bass and drums and authentic keyboards. The sound is so close, you will think you travelled back in time. With five lead vocalists, the range they cover is unbelievable. This is as real as it gets.

November Exhibitions:

Join us for the opening reception of our newest exhibition Listening to the Sky. The show by Andrea Huffman features prints and Fiberart of birds and the environmental impact on local bird populations in our community. Andrea’s artwork will present some of the many birds that call south Florida home, both year-round and seasonally. Her work will address such local concerns as habitat loss and non-native landscaping, as well as historical events such as plume hunting in the Everglades. While understanding this is important, she will also offer viewers ideas that we can all do to enjoy our local environment more and reduce our impact on it.

While at BaCA guests can also view, Silent Spaces an exhibition by Janet Onofrey that celebrates the changing landscape of South Florida and invites us to observe the places that we constantly inhabit and that we rarely reflect on. Living a fast-paced life, our vision is trained to seek for content, filtering out objects and details that become irrelevant. The ‘plein air’ paintings and drawings featured in this exhibition, represent a moment in time, giving a voice to these urban settings, which are constantly present.

Onofrey’s work has been selected for national exhibitions such as the American Impressionist Society and American Women Artists and she is a member of the Oil Painters of America and Plein Air Florida. She was featured in “New American Paintings, Juried Exhibitions-In-Print” and her paintings reside in both public and private collections nationally.

Food and Drink:

Visit Odd Breed Wild Ales during Old Town Untapped for their rotating artisanal wild ales & lagers.

The Papamigos Food Truck, which is known for its “Mexi-Crasion” fusion is offering an OTU special. Enjoy two tacos and a drink for $10 (no modifications or upgrades.) Look for the truck by the fire foundation, while the brick-and-mortar restaurant is undergoing construction.

In addition, guests will also find a diverse array of culinary delights as a dozen popular food trucks fill the plaza, and a variety of local craft beers will be available for purchase at various locations onsite.

And The City has a variety of other fun holiday events, listed below!

Merry Moments!

‘Tis the season of celebration, and we have a multitude of merry moments to fill your calendar. Please note some locations have changed, so visit our website to read more about your favorite festivities!

Get a Letter from Santa!

Now thur Dec 10

Imagine the thrill your little one will feel when they receive a letter from Santa! To get your child on the “nice” list, fill out the form on our website.

Yuletide on Atlantic Parade (any changes in the route)

December 2 at 6:30 p.m., Free

We are marching into another holiday season with our famous Yuletide on Atlantic Parade. Experience a joyous evening of marching bands, dazzling floats, amazing entertainment and an appearance by the Big Guy himself, Santa! If you would like to be a parade participant, please fill out the form on the website.

Old Town Untapped Holiday Edition

December 3 at 6 p.m., Free

Breakfast with Santa

Dec 11 at 9 to 10 a.m. fee $7

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

Mrs. Claus is counting on us to keep the Big Guy fed! So, join Santa for a special breakfast visit. Tickets go on sale November 1.

Drive Thru Poinsettia Give-Away

Dec 12 at 1 to 3 p.m., Free

Ali Cultural Arts Center

Start ‘decking the halls’ with a colorful free poinsettia. Santa will wave ‘hello’ while your new plant is placed in your car’s trunk. Plants are limited, first-come, first-served.

Holiday Screen on the Green

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Dec 18 at 7 to 10 p.m., Free

1700 NE 8th St. Pompano Beach

Join us for a festive family movie night with the new classic Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, an enchanting tale about a once joyful toy maker who finds new hope when his young granddaughter arrives on his doorstep.