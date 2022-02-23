Old Town Untapped the borders on Live Music, Art Exhibition Opening, and Raku Demonstrations

By Kay Renz

Join us at Old Town Untapped, our monthly street festival, this month featuring The Shane Duncan Band, a high-energy variety group that plays everything from country-rock to disco. On the first Friday of every month, “Old Town” becomes the epicenter for art, food, and music! Each event features live bands, a DJ, craft beer, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, and gallery tours at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA). Old Town Untapped is free and open to the public. March 4, 2022, from 6-10 pm, with headlining musical act The Shane Duncan Band. Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org

Live band: The Shane Duncan Band

The Shane Duncan Band is a high-energy Country-Rock band based out of South Florida. The group has a repertoire of over 450 songs and is a one stop shop for all genres including Top 40, Country, Rock, Dance, Disco and Oldies. The band also writes, records, and performs their own music. In the last 15 years, the band has opened for a variety of acts on the national stage, including Charlie Daniels, Joe Diffie, Mark Wills, Clay Walker, Josh Turner and Blake Shelton.

March Exhibition Opening:

The opening reception for Abstract Punk, a solo exhibition of paintings by acclaimed visual artist Tommas Fattovich, will take place during this Old Town Untapped! on March 4, 2022, and run through May 22, 2022.

The works included in this exhibition spotlight dynamics of pigmentation and energy, which engage the viewer immediately with their incredible vibrance and color. Fattovich paints with a combination of media using his hands and tools such as plaster trowels to create a textured surface. His powerful compositions, eloquent and raw in their palette and gesture, draw the viewer in to sense the often-overlooked energy all around them in the world.

The vast art landscape of the Wynwood Art District in Miami became the backdrop to Fattovich’s first fine art exhibitions beginning in 2010. His work has since been included in exhibitions in Miami, San Francisco, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boca Raton, East Hampton, as well as his first solo show in New York at CJ One Gallery in 2021.

Live Raku Firing Demonstration

Enjoy a demonstration of a Japanese method of pottery firing. Spend time glazing your premade object then watch as the firing process takes place live at the “Artists Alley” behind Bailey Contemporary Arts. Objects are small bowls available for sale on site through Eventbrite. No cards or cash accepted. Limited Quantity. First come first served! Grab & Go: $15 | Glaze on the Spot: $20

Food and Drink:

Visit Odd Breed Wild Ales during Old Town Untapped for their rotating artisanal wild ales and lagers.

The Papamigos Food Truck, which is known for its “Mexi-Crasion” fusion is offering an OTU special. Enjoy two tacos and a drink for $10 (no modifications or upgrades.) Look for the truck by the fire fountain, while the brick-and-mortar restaurant is undergoing construction.

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City’s premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City’s Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts’ Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.