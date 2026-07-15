One of the First Black U.S. Marines Who Fought in World War II Has Died at 103

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(Source: BlackNews.com)

NATIONWIDE — Lewis Charles Malone, an African American Marine veteran and Alabama native, died at 103 after a life of service to the country and community. He was one of the first Black U.S. Marines and fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Malone was born on March 15, 1923, in Monroe County, Alabama. He was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943 at age 18 and became one of the Montford Point Marines, a group of Black recruits who trained at a segregated facility in North Carolina during World War II.

During the war, Malone served with the 4th Marine Division in the South Pacific and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was wounded during the battle, and decades later, the U.S. government recognized his service with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2015.

After leaving the Marines, Malone dedicated more than 40 years to education and community service. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Alabama State University and worked as a teacher, coach, and principal in Alabama schools.

Malone taught vocational agriculture at Jackson High School before becoming an assistant principal. He later served as principal at Coffeeville Elementary School and Martin Junior High, helping students across the state.

After retiring from education, Malone started two construction companies, Malone Land Development Co. and Clark-Monroe Development Co. He built homes and municipal buildings across Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.

He also remained active in his church and community. Malone served as a deacon at Mackey Branch Missionary Baptist Church No. 1 in Whatley and wrote two books focused on church leadership and Bible study.

According to AL.com, Malone died on June 24. Family members remembered him as a mentor, a hardworking leader, and someone who always looked for ways to help others. Malone was survived by his children, stepchildren, and a legacy of military and community service.

Malone was buried on July 6 at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort after a memorial service at Penn’s Funeral Home in Monroeville.