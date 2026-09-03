Open Letter From The Trailblazers of Broward County

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A Legacy to Uphold, A Future to Build: Join the Trailblazers of Broward County!

Dear Cherished Community Member,

The recent passing of our beloved founding member, Gloria Carter Robinson, on July 15, 2026, serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of history, community, and dedicated service. Gloria, along with Beauregard Cummings and Mary Black Rizor, laid the foundational stones for the Trailblazers of Broward County, Inc. – an organization born from a passion to safeguard the rich, often overlooked, history of Fort Lauderdale’s Black pioneers.

For nearly two decades, the Trailblazers have been a beacon of historical preservation, dedicated to uncovering, preserving, and sharing the invaluable stories and achievements of Black residents in Fort Lauderdale and Broward County from 1900 to the present. Our mission, to promote public understanding and appreciation of these achievements, is more vital now than ever.

Our work is tangible and transformative. From meticulously documented oral history interviews with long-time residents to the erection of significant monuments like the Sankofa Bird on Sistrunk Boulevard, and the production of compelling theatrical works such as “Echoes Through the MGM Seasons,” the Trailblazers bring history to life. We’ve championed community events like the Dixie Court Family Reunion and collaborated with esteemed partners like the Social Science department at Broward College (BCC) and the City of Fort Lauderdale. Our research projects, from documenting the impact of public housing to initiating the “Historical Black Women and their Impact” project, continuously expand our collective knowledge.

Gloria Robinson embodied the spirit of our organization. As our faithful Treasurer from inception until recently, she ensured every historical account was carefully documented, verified, and shared with integrity and authenticity. Her unwavering commitment to truth now calls upon a new generation to step forward and carry the torch.

This is where you come in.

The Trailblazers of Broward County is seeking passionate individuals who believe in the power of preserving history, honoring legacies, and building a stronger, more informed community. We invite you to join us in this crucial endeavor.

As a special invitation, any new member who joins today with their annual dues of just $40 will secure their membership for the remainder of 2026 AND thoughtfully extend it through all of 2027! This is an unprecedented opportunity to become a part of our family and contribute to a cause that truly matters.

Your membership isn’t just a contribution; it’s an active partnership. You won’t just pay dues; you’ll become an active participant in preserving identity, honoring sacrifice, and ensuring that the legacies of our pioneers are never lost. You’ll connect with like-minded individuals, contribute to meaningful research, and help shape the narrative for future generations.

We meet monthly at the Old Dillard Museum, and we eagerly await the opportunity to welcome you. We invite you to step forward, to pick up the mantle that Gloria, Beauregard, and Mary so faithfully carried. Join us in safeguarding the past and inspiring the future.

For more information on how to become a Trailblazer and make your mark, please contact: Derek Davis, at (954) -549-4713

Sincerely,

The Trailblazers of Broward County, Inc.

Preserving Broward’s Black History, One Story at a Time