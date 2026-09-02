Byron Donalds “Big Money Grip” Fails with MAGA Voters

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Jolly-Graham hail decades of FAMU student activism

By Noni Haynes

MIAMI LAKES, FL—The August Primary election results launched the battle for the Governor’s mansion between David Jolly, the Democrat and Republican Byron Donalds. Donalds spent over $55 million on the primary only to end up doing poorly with 53% of Republicans voting against him. And most of those votes were cast for his White opponents in MAGA rich rural counties. “Talk about saying the quiet part out loud. The Republicans don’t like Byron Donalds and we know why. All the money in the world won’t change that,” said Stephanie Seawright a healthcare administrator. Seawright is among the growing number of Black women who believes David Jolly will bring affordable living back to Florida and end the oppressive policies that have hurt Black families

She is among the thousands of Floridians Jolly and running mate Gwen Graham met on the campaign trail. Capturing 65% of the Democratic vote may be the result of the campaign meeting face to face to make the case for support. Tallahassee City Commissioner Diane Williams Cox says the support and momentum grow because the team is focused on meeting the needs of the people. “Floridians are suffering from trickle down policies that has caused the price of essential necessities to go up. We now realize that we have a better option for a brighter future with the Jolly/Graham ticket and we are exercising our options,” she says.

For Byron Donalds that is a difficult task. His ties to President Donald Trump brought him to the political forefront but at a high price. As a Trump acolyte, Donalds has defended the President’s racist policies and other castigations against people of color. The betrayal earned him the scorn of fellow Black Floridians. Trump is so unpopular, Donalds does not mention the President’s endorsement on the campaign trail. Even his staged events are few. Embattled FAMU President Marva Johnson seems to have endorsed Donalds. She says, “Byron Donalds could be good for FAMU.” Dubbed “Maga Marva,” for her Trump/DeSantis alliance, Johnson is the only President to be vehemently rejected by the student body, alumni and faculty.

Meanwhile the Jolly team continues to visit the campus frequently. Gwen Graham cast her primary ballot at the Florida A&M University Student Union. She acknowledged the legacy of FAMU student activism that helped launch the civil rights movement seventy years ago.

Graham commended the students for carrying on the legacy of leadership that has embedded FAMU in American history.