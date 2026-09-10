Dreaming Big: Why Your Dreams Matter

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By Jabari Bovell

Dreaming big is something we should never be ashamed of. Sometimes people may look at our goals and say they are too difficult, unrealistic, or impossible. But every great accomplishment started as an idea that someone was willing to believe in.

Dreaming big means believing that your future can be greater than your current situation. It means looking beyond where you are today and imagining where you want to be tomorrow. Whether you want to become a doctor, teacher, entrepreneur, athlete, artist, engineer, or something completely different, your dream gives you something to work toward.

But dreaming alone isn’t enough. Dreams require action. There will be days when things don’t go according to plan. You may fail, face rejection, or feel like giving up. Those moments don’t mean your dream is over. They are opportunities to learn, grow, and keep moving forward.

It’s also important not to let other people’s opinions determine how big you dream. Someone else may not understand your vision because they aren’t living your life. Your journey is your own.

Most importantly, keep God in your plans and trust the process. Sometimes the path to your dream won’t look the way you expected, but that doesn’t mean you’re going in the wrong direction. Have faith, stay focused, and continue putting in the work.

Dream big. Work hard. Stay humble. Keep believing. Your current circumstances don’t have to define your future. The dream you have today could become the reality you’re proud of tomorrow.